Create. Share.
Make An Impact.

Express it via bluetooth on your BEAM

- a wearable connected smart button.

Download the Free App & Start Creating

SHARE YOUR CAUSE
Share

Raise awareness, show your support, stimulate conversation, and donate to causes that are important to you.

EXPRESS YOURSELF
Express

Upload photos, design, and create your own Beams. Share your values with the world!

BEAM YOUR TEAM
Support

Show your team and school spirit with dynamic content of your favorite players, logos and messages. Subscribe to your team and receive Beams in real time.

We're BEAMING!

The BEAM Platform

Have fun and be creative with GIFs, Slideshows, & Beams.

  • Create your Own

    Use photos, take a pic or pull from the web and design single Beams, slideshows, and GIFs instantly.

  • Find & Discover

    Browse Beams in the newsfeed and other Beamers' libraries, or search specific areas of interest.

  • Support & Donate

    Raise awareness, stimulate conversation, learn about causes, donate and take action.

  • Follow & Subscribe

    Enjoy receiving Beams from the bands, celebrities, schools, causes, teams, and friends you follow.

  • BEAM STREAM

    Receive content directly on your BEAM from your favorite teams, orgs and friends.

  • Start a Conversation

    Beam to your device, share to social media and to friends by text. Share what you care about and engage others.

Wear Your BEAM

Secure and easy to use attachment accessories.

1. Magnet Set

2. Handbag Strap

3. Pin Case

Tech Specs

Light, Smart
and Sleek.

Highest Quality Display

Tons of pixels (400x400), millions of colors (24 bit) and a vibrant AMOLED screen.

Long Battery Life

24 hours per charge. Power management features extend up to 48 hours.

Large Capacity

GIFs, slideshows, keep 100 Beams on your BEAM.

Fast Wireless

Send Beams quickly to your BEAM with the latest Bluetooth technology.

Accessories

Wear BEAM your way, with the convenient magnet set, handbag and backpack strap, secure pin, and fashionable skins.

Smart Sensors

Ambient light sensor for best image day or night. Accelerometer extends battery life.

Panic Button

Instant Connect.

Press Function Button

Hold for 10 seconds to send panic text message and maplink & GPS location from phone. *

Use for safety and convenience:

  • Walking across campus alone at night.
  • Leaving the office on your way home.
  • Driving without texting.

Up to 4 recipients can receive your message.

* Setup message and add recipients in the app.

Join the
BEAM Team

Start BEAMING

We are shipping BEAMS everyday. Perfect gift for the holidays!
Enjoy our free app now and start creating and sharing Beams online today.
#BEAMAuthentic

Choose Color

  • Black

  • White

Box Includes

  • BEAM device
  • Magnetic attachment set
  • Extra magnetic attachment set
  • Two fashionable skins
  • Micro USB cable
  • Attachment strap

Price

$99

$3 of BEAM purchase will be donated to (Select One):

Please accept the 3-Stripe Pledge.

Please choose a charity.

3-STRIPE PLEDGE

We invite you to join us in taking this pledge.

BEAMING and wearing the 3 Stripes means I commit to these 3 ideals as a member of the global community and will do my part to:

RED: End Discrimination & Violence

GREEN: Keep an Open Mind

BLUE: Act with Compassion and Respect