Create. Share.
Make An Impact.
Express it via bluetooth on your BEAM
- a wearable connected smart button.
Raise awareness, show your support, stimulate conversation, and donate to causes that are important to you.
Upload photos, design, and create your own Beams. Share your values with the world!
Show your team and school spirit with dynamic content of your favorite players, logos and messages. Subscribe to your team and receive Beams in real time.
We're BEAMING!
The BEAM Platform
Have fun and be creative with GIFs, Slideshows, & Beams.
Create your Own
Use photos, take a pic or pull from the web and design single Beams, slideshows, and GIFs instantly.
Find & Discover
Browse Beams in the newsfeed and other Beamers' libraries, or search specific areas of interest.
Support & Donate
Raise awareness, stimulate conversation, learn about causes, donate and take action.
Follow & Subscribe
Enjoy receiving Beams from the bands, celebrities, schools, causes, teams, and friends you follow.
BEAM STREAM
Receive content directly on your BEAM from your favorite teams, orgs and friends.
Start a Conversation
Beam to your device, share to social media and to friends by text. Share what you care about and engage others.
Wear Your BEAM
Secure and easy to use attachment accessories.
1. Magnet Set
2. Handbag Strap
3. Pin Case
Tech Specs
Light, Smart
and Sleek.
Highest Quality Display
Tons of pixels (400x400), millions of colors (24 bit) and a vibrant AMOLED screen.
Long Battery Life
24 hours per charge. Power management features extend up to 48 hours.
Large Capacity
GIFs, slideshows, keep 100 Beams on your BEAM.
Fast Wireless
Send Beams quickly to your BEAM with the latest Bluetooth technology.
Accessories
Wear BEAM your way, with the convenient magnet set, handbag and backpack strap, secure pin, and fashionable skins.
Smart Sensors
Ambient light sensor for best image day or night. Accelerometer extends battery life.
Panic Button
Instant Connect.
Press Function Button
Hold for 10 seconds to send panic text message and maplink & GPS location from phone. *
Use for safety and convenience:
- Walking across campus alone at night.
- Leaving the office on your way home.
- Driving without texting.
Up to 4 recipients can receive your message.
* Setup message and add recipients in the app.